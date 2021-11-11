Quiz: One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other Pick the one that doesn’t fit the others. Warning: Some of these are hard! Good luck! By Plane & Pilot Updated November 11, 2021 Save Article Quiz: One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other 1. Radio Navigation:RMIVORADFNDB2. Airplanes:Piper SenecaPiper LancePiper MatrixPiper Saratoga3. More Airplanes:Cirrus SR22Beech StarshipRutan VariEZPiaggio Avanti4. FAA Regulations:CommercialInstrumentATPRecreational5. Radios:123.45122.8122.9123.0506. Engines:Lycoming IO-720Continental CD-300Pratt & Whitney PT-6Rolls-Royce M-2567. Aces:Eddie RickenbackerErich HartmannRichard BongBud Anderson8. Airplanes Again:Mooney M20Windecker EagleCessna 206Piper Matrix9. More Airplanes:Cessna SkycatcherPiper SportIcon A5Cubcrafters Carbon Cub SS10. Airplanes:Cirrus SF-50Eclipse 500Diamond JetPiperJetName First Last Email Yes, I’d like to receive the FREE Newsletter for the latest news, information and exclusive promotions. Information will be used in accordance with our privacy policy. Sign me up! Privacy Policy.Date Date Format: MM slash DD slash YYYY