Video: Every Airport Has A Crosswind Runway If It’s Windy Enough

The “crosswind” runway here is short, and the markings are all wrong, but it worked like a charm!

What to do when the wind is howling and there’s only a single runway and it’s pointed in exactly the wrong direction? You improvise and create your own crosswind strip! That’s what the pilot of this heavily modified Supercruiser did in a video that shows the beauty and the challenge of flying in Iceland. And to be honest, this big-tire taildragger with leading-edge slats doesn’t actually need a runway to land. In fact, the tires, which ain’t cheap, last a lot longer if you stick to the grass. Still, this is pretty darn cool!

Learn more on how to handle crosswinds: Battling Crosswinds

