Unmistakable Shadow

The week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week comes from our own Jeremy King, who was making a low pass at Presidio International Airport in the Big Bend region of South Texas when he thought he recognized a shadow of a plane—his very own Mooney M20. The fly by at Presidio was part of Jeremy and wife Amy’s tour of the desert southwest that included way more canyon and desert flying than are readily available in Georgia. We can’t wait to read all about the Sky Kings adventures in an upcoming issue of Plane & Pilot!

–

Miss last week’s Plane & Pilot Photo Of The Week? Click here: Early Winter Weather, Spokane, 5:30 a.m. and The Joy Of Flying!