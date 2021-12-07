Mandy Moore’s Dad Just Retired From His Job, As An Airline Pilot. Who Knew!

What can we say. Television actor and pop singer Mandy Moore, just gets it. In an instragram, Moore, who has 4.7 million followers and counting, gives kudos to her dad, Don, who worked at American Airlines for 42 years, saying that he was retiring from a gig that she says he always said “felt more like a hobby.” In Mandy Moore’s words, To have spent 2/3 of your life at one job; to have raised 3 children and made a living doing something you’re so deeply passionate about is an absolute gift. I hope you’re proud, Dad…. because there are so many of us who sure are celebrating this milestone.

“My dad, Captain Don,” the younger Moore wrote, “is on his last flight as an @americanair captain. It’s the end of an era for our family. After 42 years at the company, he’s reached the mandatory retirement age (65) and he’s saying goodbye to a career that he’s always claimed felt more like a hobby. To have spent 2/3 of your life at one job; to have raised 3 children and made a living doing something you’re so deeply passionate about is an absolute gift. I hope you’re proud, Dad…. because there are so many of us who sure are celebrating this milestone.”

Mandy Moore, who has a child with Dawes rocker extraordinaire Taylor Goldsmith (sorry, but we love Dawes!), wrote, “Can’t wait for your next chapter and all of the unfiltered Grandpa time Gus is about to experience!! We LOVE YOU!!!”

Congratulations Captain Moore! And thanks for the giant sized shout out, Mandy Moore, to a job that rarely gets A-lister exposure!