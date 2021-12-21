Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In
Advertisement

Stealth Bomber Photo Bomb

An eagle-eye’s view of a not-so-stealthy bomber.

By J. Ana Beckett Updated Save Article

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve seen on Google Maps? There was the Utah monolith in 2021, the Airplane Boneyard in Arizona, the hidden UFO in Romania and our very own startling discovery of a plane and its reflection. But here’s a new one that’s going on our Cool List: a stealth bomber in the air.

Photo Courtesy of Hippowned/Reddit.

Redditor Hippowned zeroed in on an area over Missouri that shows an eerie figure of a B-2 Spirit in flight. What’s astounding is that the bomber has a top speed of 628 mph, but by luck was captured through satellite imagery by Maxar Technologies. The image owes its refracted green, red and blue colors to the way satellites gather information for Google Maps and Google Earth—through wavelengths rather than focusing on the objects themselves. That plus the bomber moving through the air creates an ethereal look at one of the world’s most mysterious military aircraft.

Read up on even more fascinating planes on our Top 10 Planes Of All Times list!

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in