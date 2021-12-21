Stealth Bomber Photo Bomb

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve seen on Google Maps? There was the Utah monolith in 2021, the Airplane Boneyard in Arizona, the hidden UFO in Romania and our very own startling discovery of a plane and its reflection. But here’s a new one that’s going on our Cool List: a stealth bomber in the air.

Redditor Hippowned zeroed in on an area over Missouri that shows an eerie figure of a B-2 Spirit in flight. What’s astounding is that the bomber has a top speed of 628 mph, but by luck was captured through satellite imagery by Maxar Technologies. The image owes its refracted green, red and blue colors to the way satellites gather information for Google Maps and Google Earth—through wavelengths rather than focusing on the objects themselves. That plus the bomber moving through the air creates an ethereal look at one of the world’s most mysterious military aircraft.

