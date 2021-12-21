The Year 2021 In Images: Our Top 15 Photos Of The Week

I admit it. We started our Photo of the Week section on a whim when I ran across a particularly compelling image and thought, why the heck not. It was an article of faith that we’d be able to find another compelling image the next week, and the week after that, etc. And some weeks are a more challenging to find great photos for, while others provide a wealth of possibilities. As you’ll see here.

And a word of thanks to the many talented photographers, from pros to spur-of-the-moment shooters who happened to be in the right spot at the time to capture some aviation magic and who were kind enough to let us share the beauty with all of you.