Top Videos Of The Year 2021! An Incredible Lineup Of Can’t Miss Moments

Unlike the top videos of the year 1996, which included no videos at all, 2021, despite its many challenges (see our Top Stories of the Year) produced some unforgettable video experiences. From “hard to watch” to “a joy to watch,” these clips captured the beauty, the joy, the thrill and occasionally the “uh-oh” moments of the kind of aviation we all love so much. Enjoy!

Crews are currently loading the plane onto a flatbed here after it crashed on the turnpike. @CBS21NEWS pic.twitter.com/uSKQkzy5TC — Nathan Yerges (@yergesphotog) February 9, 2021

Advertisement

Plane & Pilot decided not to share this video due to its horrifying nature.