5G Isn’t All Bad News: Gogo Launches Network For Planes

Communications company Gogo Business Aviation officially launched its nationwide network of 5G towers by turning the “on” switch on its seven-tower 5G testbed. “These seven sites,” the company said, “will serve as a testbed for our 150-tower nationwide network.” It also, according to Gogo, “includes sites in both remote and populated locations in order to validate the network is operating as designed in all types of environments.”

The build-out of the rest of the network will happen fast, it said, with the company on track to launch the network by late spring of this year.

The network isn’t much use to aviators…yet. Duncan Aviation, a longtime partner with Gogo, is working toward completing its updated STC for the antenna system that will be required.

Once all the pieces are in place, Gogo says that the network will hopefully “deliver ~25 Mbps on average with peak speeds in the 75-80 Mbps range.” In other words, broadband, at least in the download segment. It even says the service will be able to support data-intensive applications like video conferencing.