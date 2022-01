Isabel Goyer on social media

Editor-in-Chief Isabel Goyer is an award-winning aviation journalist and editor who has been flying since she was a kid. With hundreds of different models of aircraft in her logbook and thousands of hours, she writes about flying from real-world experience. She has been working in aviation journalism for more than 25 years and led teams at several titles, including Sport Pilot and Flying, before coming to Plane & Pilot in 2015.