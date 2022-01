This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is from air-to-ground photographer extraordinaire Steve Zimmerman, who took to the skies in his Beechcraft A-36 Bonanza to capture the freshly fallen snow. In the process, he did what he usually does, finding stunning features of snow and terrain, and capturing them brilliantly.

Enjoy!

—

