This Week’s Photo Of The Week Is Everything!

This week’s Photo of The Week was taken by professional pilot Jeff Goin from an altitude of 36,000 feet. For starters, it’s gorgeous—we’d even say ethereal. Regardless, it’s also kind of a puzzle; most people see only one thing when they look at it, at least at first. It takes repeated viewings to see what is really going on, and even then, it’s hard to know for sure.

We won’t spoil it for you, but do check out the high-res version of this most amazing photo. And many thanks, Jeff, for letting us share this amazing photo with our readers!

