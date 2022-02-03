Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Scary Video: British Airways A321 Tail Strike On Crazy Aborted Landing/Go-Around

The incident happened as pilots were battling strong winds at Heathrow.

british airway landing
Photo via u/bikinireef on Reddit

A British Airways Airbus A321NEO had a scary attempted landing at Heathrow over the weekend, an attempt that was captured by an automated camera system. Upon close inspection, you can see that as the crew initiated a go-around after struggling to get the jet on the ground, the tail strikes the surface of the runway, raising a small cloud of grey smoke. It’s easy to second-guess the crew on this one, but we’ve been in similarly sporty landing attempts, though without any damage to the tiedown hook.

