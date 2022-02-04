Beauty Lined Up Perfectly

In this week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week, we share a photograph by Long Bach Nguyen. While on a flight in his T-34 to catch some sunset shots, Nguyen spotted this once-in-a-lifetime view, the powerlines at Lake Complex Natural Area in Enumclaw, Washington, lit up in orange by the setting sun lighting up the ground fog along the power line road. What had to come together were the angle of the sun, the time of day, the cloud cover’s exact position and this exact spot on earth and altitude above it.

This photograph is part of our feature on the air-to-ground photography of Long Bach Nguyen, a Seattle-based corporate pilot who in his spare time captures stunningly beautiful photography of the spectacular Pacific Northwest’s land and seascapes.

Mount Stuart and the Cascades

Nguyen captured the smoky blue silhouettes of Mount Stuart and the Cascades during a season of forest fires several years ago. Photo by Long Bach Nguyen

