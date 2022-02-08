Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

First Production SkyCourier Rolls Out In Wichita

Textron Aviation’s package hauling twin is closing in on FAA approval.

By Matt Russell Updated Save Article

The all-new Cessna SkyCourier made its debut on the ramp in Wichita, Kansas last week, surrounded by a group of enthusiastic Textron Aviation employees. Designed for the needs of launch customer FedEx Express and other members of Textron Aviation’s Customer Advisory Board, the “clean sheet design,” Pratt & Whitney-powered large utility turboprop is expected to receive FAA certification in the first half of 2022.

“Today is a rewarding day for our employees who have worked to design and build what I believe will become a legendary airplane for our company,” said Ron Draper, president and CEO of Textron Aviation.

The SkyCourier, or Model 408, features a 900nm maximum range, max cruise speed of “more than 200 ktas,” and design simplicity for areas that may improve dispatch reliability, such as its fixed landing gear and four-blade aluminum propellers. Other notable features include Garmin’s G1000 NXi avionics suite, large loading door, and flat cabin floor large enough to accommodate three LD3 shipping containers. There is also a 19-passenger version in the works, although we doubt that that configuration will be on FedEx Express’s shopping list.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in