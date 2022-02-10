FAA: Pro Pilots’ Hand-Flying Skills Need Work

A newly proposed FAA advisory circular (AC) recommends that airline and charter operators implement more training that requires those crew members’ hands be on the flight controls, among other skills-related recommendations.

Flight path management is closely related to energy state management—an advanced autopilot system tied to autothrottles manages both things automatically, as well as faster and more accurately, than any human could. When hand-flying, the pilots must be aware of airspeed, true, but also the energy state of the aircraft, which describes how much or how little inertia is at the pilot’s disposal. Too little is bad. Too much is bad, too.

While flight path management is not a term that’s widely used in light plane circles, the concept is familiar to all of us. Managing the flight path means being aware of where we are on the flight path, obviously, but where the trends point, as well. In light, piston-powered aircraft, recovery from an unplanned energy state, one type of which is often referred to as being “behind the power curve,” is far easier than in large aircraft with tremendous inertia and engines that can’t spool up immediately as piston engines can.

Stressing the term “flight path management,” the 43-page draft addresses pilot proficiency, manual flight operations, pilot monitoring (PM) responsibilities, energy management, and aircraft automation. About energy management, for example, it states, “…pilots have vulnerabilities in awareness and management of the aircraft’s energy state, across multiple phases of flight, which is potentially a significant contributing factor in flightpath deviations, incidents, and accidents.”

The draft continues with advice about how to train crews for proper energy management, particularly when circumstances change during approach or arrival. An entire chapter and appendix are included about “Managing Automated Systems” and “Autoflight Mode Awareness,” respectively. This hints that maybe the built-in automation of recent (and upcoming) generations of professionally flown aircraft may develop hazards when it comes to keeping the polish on flying skills, including basic, advanced and even the effective management of automation.

Aviation enthusiasts expressed a range of speculations and experiences after reading about the proposed AC. One reader suggested enhanced training on hand flying “…isn’t the best use of a pilot’s time.” Another began a story with, “I once had a FO who could not fly a visual approach without help.” Another mentioned hand-flying jets at cruise below RVSM altitudes to avoid scrubbing flights due to a busted autopilot. Still others recommended more hand flying during line checks and any other recurrent training opportunities.