Video: Black Hawk Helicopters Collide On Utah Ski Slope

Skiers at the Snowbird ski resort in Utah captured various angles of the Utah National Guard flight of two Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters as the training sortie went wrong about 150 yards from the resort’s boundary in the Mineral Basin area. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. Preliminary statements suggest the choppers lost visual contact with the ground during landing.

“As they landed, the snow kicked up and the aircraft probably lost sight of the ground,” said Utah National Guard aviation spokesman and senior instructor pilot, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jared Jones. He added, “We know there were portions of the rotor blade that separated from the helicopter and struck the second helicopter.” In a tweet, the Utah National Guard stressed an investigation is ongoing.