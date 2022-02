This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is of a Ukrainian MiG-29 with all the armament it can carry. The Mach 2.25 jet can pack six 1,500-lb. bombs to go along with 10 air-to-air missiles and a 150-round cannon. The Ukrainian fighter pilot dubbed the Ghost of Kyiv has been flying a MiG-29 against Russian fighters and chalked up six kills in the first day of the battle.

—

Miss last week’s Photo of the Week? Click here: A 75th Anniversary Super Bowl Flyover Gets Complicated