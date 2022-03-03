New Video Appears to Show An-225 Destroyed

Videos posted today on Twitter by Antonov Aircraft and on Reddit appear to show the smoldering remains of the behemoth Antonov An-225 Mriya in its hangar at Gostomel Airport outside of Kyiv, Ukraine. If the videos are accurate, and we’re hoping beyond hope that it’s not, the giant transporter looks to be beyond repair.

The videos, which are short and choppy, show the semi-circular giant hangar, or one nearly identical to it, that the An-225 is usually stored in. The video then cuts to show several military vehicles, presumably Ukrainian ones, that have also been damaged or in flames following what we presume to be the confirmed Russian bombardment and airborne invasion of the airport, which is home to Antonov Aircraft.

If true, the video undercuts the hope inspired by a satellite photo that appeared to show the same hangar but with Mryia’s tail, and presumably the rest of it, largely unscathed. In the Tweet, Antonov did say, “Currently, until the #AN225 has been inspected by experts, we cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft. Please wait for the official announcements about the condition of the aircraft.”

😨 NO NO NO NO… Advertisement Currently, until the #AN225 has been inspected by experts, we cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft. Please wait for the official announcements about the condition of the aircraft#StopRussia #Ukraine https://t.co/pEXDanePTw — ANTONOV Company 🇺🇦 (@AntonovCompany) March 3, 2022