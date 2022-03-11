Falcon Jet Plays Star Wars; A Minor Scare for Trump; and the Navy Goes Way Deep

In what had to be one of the greatest publicity stunts in aviation history, Dassault flew its top-of-the-line Falcon 8X tri-jet through a steep and narrow canyon, nicknamed Star Wars Canyon, in the Panamint Valley, in Death Valley, California, a low-level route that is a regular training ground for U.S. fighter pilots.

A Dassault Falcon 900 carrying former President Donald Trump made an emergency landing back at New Orleans International Airport last weekend after one of the plane’s three engines failed shortly after takeoff. No one was injured. The plane belonged to a prominent GOP donor. Mr. Trump was on his way home to South Florida. He was able to make the trip later in another donor’s jet.

The United States Navy announced that it had successfully recovered an F-35C from the floor of the South China Sea at a depth of more than 12,000 feet. The jet had crashed while attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson last month. The pilot, who ejected, was rescued, and seven sailors who responded to the crash were hurt, but the Navy says that all have since recovered.

The Helicopter Association International wrapped up a successful Heli-Expo convention in Dallas yesterday, with more than 600 exhibitors and an expected 14,000 attendees. Several companies reported improvements in 2021 compared to 2020.

Sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine include several that affect aviation. Commercial flights from Russia have been banned in the United States, and in dozens of other countries, and business aviation flights have also been shut down. The effect on business aviation has been wide-reaching and complex. Aviation journalist Charles Alcock wrote for Aviation International News that, “…more than 500 business aircraft with significant connections to Russia are not potentially caught up in operating restrictions and sanctions imposed by Western nations.”

After the emergency landing, a fundraising arm of Mr. Trump’s organization reached out to potential donors for the purchase of an as-yet-to be named aircraft for Trump’s travels to replace the former president’s Boeing 757, in which he traveled on campaign tours in the run up to the 2016 presidential election.

In welcome news to operators of one of the most popular helicopters, Garmin announced that its popular GI-275 electronic flight instrument is on short final for STC approval in Part 27-approved Bell 206 helicopters. The instrument will be available with optional synthetic vision and more.

Commercial balloon ride operators in Albuquerque, New Mexico, considered the hot air balloon capital of the world, voiced concern over restrictions on their flying in and around Albuquerque’s Class C airspace. While ADS-B transponders have been required for flight in Class C airspace since January 1, 2020, Albuquerque reportedly didn’t enforce the rule until last spring.

The ADS-B rule would theoretically prevent most of the balloon flying done during the city’s International Balloon Festival, held in October. But organizers have in the past worked with the FAA for an ADS-B waiver. The festival brings in an estimated $200 million a year to the city’s economy.

ATP Flight School continued its hot streak of establishing partnerships with airlines, this week announcing an agreement with Breeze Airways, which will provide ATP graduates “with a streamlined pathway to a First Officer position with the airline.” The agreement gives Breeze recruiting access to ATP’s 2,300 pilots and instructors “while providing ATP graduates with more opportunities for career progression.”