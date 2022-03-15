Cessna SkyCourier Gains Type Certification

The Cessna model 408 SkyCourier achieved type certification this week, less than two years after its first flight. The twin-turboprop aircraft is an all-new design geared toward hauling freight for FedEx Express and other cargo customers.

“Achieving FAA certification for the Cessna SkyCourier demonstrates the expertise and hard work of our employees, as well as Textron Aviation’s continued investment in providing solutions for our customers,” said Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation. “Our clean-sheet design brings to this segment what customers said they need: the ability to load, fly, unload and repeat with low operating costs and maximum cabin flexibility and efficiency.”

Powered by two 1,100-hp Pratt and Whitney PT6A-65SC turboprop engines, the model 408 boasts a cruise speed of 200 knots true airspeed and a 900-nm range. The panel is equipped with Garmin G1000 NXi avionics.

FedEx Express is the SkyCourier’s launch customer, with 50 firm orders and options for another 50 aircraft. When loaded via its large cargo door, it can carry three LD3 containers with a payload capacity of 6,000 pounds. While freight is the prime mission for the SkyCourier, a 19-passenger variant with large windows and separate doors for crew and passengers is available.