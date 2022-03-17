P&P at WAI 2022!

Watch our space on Instagram for exciting updates from the Women in Aviation International Convention 2022 in Nashville, starting on the afternoon of March 17 through March 19. Helming our on-the-ground coverage will be contributor Shalyn Marchetti. Shay is an ATP and airline captain for a regional carrier. Coming from a family of pilots and classic aircraft restorers, she has been flying since before she can remember. We can’t wait for her unique perspective on the event—it’ll be the next best thing to being there!