Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

P&P at WAI 2022!

Airline captain Shalyn Marchetti takes over Plane & Pilot's Instagram for Women in Aviation.

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Watch our space on Instagram for exciting updates from the Women in Aviation International Convention 2022 in Nashville, starting on the afternoon of March 17 through March 19. Helming our on-the-ground coverage will be contributor Shalyn Marchetti. Shay is an ATP and airline captain for a regional carrier. Coming from a family of pilots and classic aircraft restorers, she has been flying since before she can remember. We can’t wait for her unique perspective on the event—it’ll be the next best thing to being there!

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Create Account

Already have an account? Sign in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Sign in