Big Changes in Store For Sun ’n Fun 2022

It’s just three weeks from opening day for Sun ’n Fun 2022 in Lakeland, Florida. This event, often dubbed “spring break for pilots,” kicks off the airshow and fly-in season with a bang as airplanes converge from all around the world for the country’s second largest fly-in.

The event, which runs from April 5-10, will feature daily airshows from 1:30-5 p.m, and night airshows on Wednesday, April 6, and Saturday, April 9. The night airshows kick off at 7:30. The performers list includes such event staples as Greg Koontz and the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, a variety of vintage warbirds, as well as demonstrations of current military aircraft including the USAF A-10 Warthog and the USAF Thunderbirds in their F-16 Fighting Falcons. The one-of-a-kind Yak-110, consisting of a pair of Yak-55 airframes mounted at the hip, will fly in the airshow as well. Static displays will be widely varied, including the swing-wing B-1 bomber.

In addition to the airshow, daily events will include informational seminars and exhibitor displays. There will be a career fair held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with employers ranging from entry-level to legacy airlines. Career fair attendees will need to register separately at http://flysnf.org/career-fair/

This year will be the final show for John “Lites” Leenhouts, who has been at the controls of the event for more than a decade. With Lites’ retirement looming, the Aerospace Center for Excellence and Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo (SnF) Board of Directors announced that Gene Conrad will be named the organization’s new president and CEO effective April 11, 2022. No stranger to the airport or Sun ’n Fun, Conrad has served as the Lakeland Linder Airport manager for a decade.

The official NOTAM for flying into Sun ’n Fun 2022 was released yesterday, and you can read it HERE. The NOTAM is well worth reviewing, as simply plugging the airport in as a direct-to waypoint and arriving overhead without a plan is a surefire way for the day to end poorly. Between airport closures for the airshows and special arrival procedures not unlike those at AirVenture (prepare to rock your wings and land on a colored dot), reading the NOTAM will save pilots a lot of embarrassment.

The Plane & Pilot team will be on site reporting daily to share event and industry news as it happens. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone there!