Northern Lights, Alaska Style

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week was taken by Alaska pilot Cory Kittle. It shows, of course, the aurora borealis or Northern Lights framed by an astoundingly gorgeous backdrop of early spring trees and mountains. But Cory didn’t have to travel far to capture this brilliant show—he got it from his driveway. Raise your hand if you want to live there too.

There’s a great backstory to Cory’s shot, too. It popped up for him in Facebook Memories last week, 10 years almost to the day when he first took the shot. That year, he told us, saw record snowfalls, many of those records having been broken this year. And in that time, a lot has happened. The year 2012 was the year that he took his first flying lesson, and since then he’s amassed more than 1,100 hours and gotten commercial and instrument tickets.

Thanks for sharing this great shot and great story, Cory!

—

