NTSB: Component failure caused Joby crash

The NTSB has released the preliminary report on the February 16 accident of a Joby Aero test flight that destroyed the aircraft. Short and vague, the report simply states that component failure caused the accident near Schoonover Airfield, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. This particular test flight included high-speed testing of the tiltrotor aircraft, with the accident occurring several minutes after the speed runs. ADS-B data shows the aircraft had reportedly attained speeds of 230-240 knots, a considerable leap over the 205-knot speed Joby had achieved just a month prior.

The accident comes as Joby edges closer to attaining a Part 135 air carrier certificate. The company plans to launch an air taxi service with the eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft once the design is certified. Part 135 certificates are awarded after a five-step process; Joby entered step four last week as the FAA began observation of instructors as they demonstrate the training material for pilots of the aircraft. Training for Joby’s aircraft will be conducted in a partnership with CAE. While the test aircraft in February’s accident was remotely piloted, the company plans for piloted aircraft to launch their air taxi service, with space for four additional passengers.