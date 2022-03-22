Video: Crash of China Eastern Airlines 737 Raises Chilling Questions

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 crashed on Monday near Wuzhou, China, killing all 132 on board. The plane is reported to be a 2015 737-800 model, a newer version of the airliner that has an excellent safety record. It was not, however, a 737 Max, a later model that has larger engines and a stability control system that was at the center of the controversy surrounding a pair of fatal crashes that claimed 346 lives, caused by a poorly designed, supported and fielded MCAS stability system.

Whatever happened to China Eastern Flight 5735 had nothing to do with that—737-800s are not equipped with MCAS. The crash was unusual, though, as it happened as the plane was in cruise ready to begin its initial descent to its destination airport. At around 29,000 feet, it began to descend at a rapid rate, leveling off somewhat at around 8,000 feet, before continuing its rapid descent into the ground. A couple of frames of the grainy video, captured by a mining company’s remote security cam, seems to show a part or parts of the aircraft separating in flight, which sometimes happens when a pilot attempts a recovery from a steep, high-speed dive.

Given the rate of descent, there was no hope for survivors. Combined with flight tracking data, the video is compelling evidence that the plane’s rate of descent was in excess of 10,000 feet per minute, likely closer to 20,000 feet per minute, meaning there was zero chance of anyone surviving the crash.

The search is in full swing for the flight data and cockpit voice recorders, which most likely would have survived the impact and resulting explosion and fire.

But how could such a crash have happened? We simply do not know yet. One thing we do know is that less than 10% of such crashes happen in cruise or during the initial descent. The causes of what caused the plane to go out of control are limited to a few possibilities, some of which are very troubling.

It could have been the failure of the airframe or flight control system, though the 737-800 is a thoroughly proven design, making that less probable though not impossible—previously unknown system failure incidents must happen a first time. It could also have been a maintenance error that led to the initial loss of control. Such things are not unknown. The American Airlines Flight 191 DC-10 crashed on departure from O’Hare after an engine fell off shortly after takeoff due to a maintenance error.

The crash could also have been due to an intentional act, an act of terrorism, sabotage or pilot suicide. Over the last couple of decades, there have been several crashes due to such causes, so investigators are sure to be considering an intentional act as a possible cause.

When the cockpit voice recorder is recovered, and it likely will be soon, we will possibly know more. The NTSB has sent a senior air investigator to China to help in the probe.

But causes of such crashes can be extremely difficult to track down. The crashes of TWA 800, a Boeing 747, over the Atlantic was finally traced to an explosion of a center fuel tank, and the crash of SwissAir 111 near Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, was finally traced to a fire that started mostly likely in the entertainment system and spread rapidly.

It is certain that due in part to the controversy surrounding the 737 Max crashes, the world will be closely watching the investigation into the crash of China Eastern 5735.