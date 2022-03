This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is improbably from pop music star Miley Cyrus, whose unidentified plane was struck by lightning while she was on her way to perform in a music festival in Paraguay. No one was injured, but the photo, from Miley’s Instagram account, shows the power of a bolt from above! And have we mentioned how improbable a Photo of the Week this is? Very! Regardless, thanks, Miley!

