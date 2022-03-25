Signature Flight Support Acquires TAC Air

The utterly gargantuan presence of Signature Flight Support among fixed base operators (FBOs) continues to expand as Signature confirmed rumors this week of an agreement to acquire the line of sixteen TAC Air FBOs, which span eastbound from Utah, through the Plains, and into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S.

Signature, which itself was acquired by a conglomerate of private equity firms for nearly $5 billion in 2021, already operates over 200 FBOs and affiliates globally. TAC Air – the TAC stands for The Arnold Companies – was founded by Truman Arnold in 1964 as a Texarkana, Texas-based Conoco fuel distributor.

Terms of the deal have not been revealed, and the sale is expected to close pending legislative and compliance approvals in the second half of 2022. Signature already operates FBOs at several airports with TAC Air locations, so this acquisition has the potential to eliminate the competitive market forces, precious to budget-conscious GA operators. “Landing fees,” fuel prices, parking, hangar space, and other costs may all be affected if competition evaporates.