This Special Plane Won Our Best Plane Bracket

After winning all the marbles in the NCAA College Basketball Championships, it’s customary for the newly crowned champs to cut down the nets as a trophy, something the winner of our contest, the Best Plane Bracket, would be very good at, what with its huge prop and powerful V-12 engine. Yes, that’s right. Our winner was none other than the venerable North American P-51 Mustang. Congrats to all of its fans.

It was far from a runaway though. The Mustang had some stiff competition from a few very different kinds of airplanes, but when it came down to crunch time, the P-51 outdistanced the Lockheed SR-71 in the championship.

Other strong performers included the Cessna 210 and 182, the Douglas DC-3 and the Beechcraft Bonanza. Thanks to all who participated!