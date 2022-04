This week’s Photo of The Week is a snapshot of canola fields awash in yellow blooms over Western Cape in South Africa. Barry Gibbs’ photo was an entry to our Your Flying World photo contest and is a joyful reminder of how springtime can make for wonderful flying. Where will your next springtime flying destination be?

