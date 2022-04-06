Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Flying into Sun ’n Fun 2022? Snag yourself a Fly-In Style card.

Card opens up exclusive deals for aviators at SNF ’22

By Jeremy King Updated Save Article

Fly-In Style Card
Photo by Jeremy King.

Pilots have a hard time refusing a discount or a freebie—check out the cookie box or popcorn machine at your FBO if you’re shaking your head—and a special deal is in store for pilots who fly into Sun ’n Fun 2022. After initially registering, you can check in at the Pilot Welcome Center and receive your Fly-In Style card.

The card unlocks a lot of swag throughout the exhibitor halls, as you’ll see booths with signs denoting their participation – you could get a free key ring from some exhibitors, or up to a $4,780 discount on a Garmin autopilot install.

Within 30 minutes of picking up our card, our hands were full—a hat, some pens, and a replacement compass correction card among the notable swag we acquired.

For a full list of participating exhibitors, check out https://flysnf.org/aerospace-expo-22/fly-your-airplane-to-sun-n-fun-in-2022-for-exclusive-deals/.

Enjoy more of Plane & Pilot’s Sun ’n Fun 2022 coverage here.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Create Account

Already have an account? Sign in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Sign in