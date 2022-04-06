Flying into Sun ’n Fun 2022? Snag yourself a Fly-In Style card.

Pilots have a hard time refusing a discount or a freebie—check out the cookie box or popcorn machine at your FBO if you’re shaking your head—and a special deal is in store for pilots who fly into Sun ’n Fun 2022. After initially registering, you can check in at the Pilot Welcome Center and receive your Fly-In Style card.

The card unlocks a lot of swag throughout the exhibitor halls, as you’ll see booths with signs denoting their participation – you could get a free key ring from some exhibitors, or up to a $4,780 discount on a Garmin autopilot install.

Within 30 minutes of picking up our card, our hands were full—a hat, some pens, and a replacement compass correction card among the notable swag we acquired.

For a full list of participating exhibitors, check out https://flysnf.org/aerospace-expo-22/fly-your-airplane-to-sun-n-fun-in-2022-for-exclusive-deals/.

