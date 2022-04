Day Two at Sun ’n Fun 2022 was a near repeat of Tuesday, with gorgeous, if hot, spring weather. Outgoing Sun ’n Fun honcho John “Lites” Leenhouts pointed out in his welcome on Tuesday morning that the daily airshows would feature a lot of new planes and performers. And did they ever! Check out the action!

North American T-28B

A North American T-28B owned by Draken, lifts off during the airshow at Sun 'n Fun 2022.

Enjoy more of Plane & Pilot’s Sun ’n Fun 2022 coverage here.