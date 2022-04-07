PC-12 Makes Frighteningly Low Pass for St. Bart’s With Super Close Call

We’re probably all guilty of greasing it low over the threshold, on occasion. But the Tradewind Aviation PC-12 pilot in this video can give your trusty CFI nightmares for days. The airport, of course, is St. Bart’s, with its final approach shadowing the slope of the hill that shelters the airport. While videos of low approaches here are pretty common, this one goes above and beyond (or “below” and beyond?). The other defining trait of the approach is that a roadway is situated at the top of the hill, and it has, despite the literal warning signs, attracted a class of thrill seekers (note that we did not say “idiot”) who seem not to understand the danger.

We also have to offer kudos to the cameraperson for shooting in Landscape and exquisite use of the slo-mo feature!

Videos: That Famous St. Barth’s Landing Fail: Here’s How It Should Have Been Done