Video: Boeing 757 Goes Off Runway In Costa Rica, Breaks Apart

A DHL Boeing 757 reportedly suffered hydraulic failure shortly after takeoff from San Jose, Costa Rica, and it returned to the field in an emergency landing that was wild. Luckily, thanks to their skill and the first responders’ quick action, both crew members were uninjured.

In the video, the big yellow cargo plane is seen rolling to a very slow stop when it veers sharply right, does a lightning fast 180 on the ground while going off the hard surface and then begins to break apart. As it comes to a stop, smoke begins to rise from the rear of the badly damaged, certainly destroyed plane, but firefighters put out the flames and the pilots walked away uninjured, though with a lot of paperwork in their immediate future.