Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Video: Boeing 757 Goes Off Runway In Costa Rica, Breaks Apart

The big twin jet was making an emergency landing that was likely to go bad. It did, but it could have been worse.

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

A DHL Boeing 757 reportedly suffered hydraulic failure shortly after takeoff from San Jose, Costa Rica, and it returned to the field in an emergency landing that was wild. Luckily, thanks to their skill and the first responders’ quick action, both crew members were uninjured.

In the video, the big yellow cargo plane is seen rolling to a very slow stop when it veers sharply right, does a lightning fast 180 on the ground while going off the hard surface and then begins to break apart. As it comes to a stop, smoke begins to rise from the rear of the badly damaged, certainly destroyed plane, but firefighters put out the flames and the pilots walked away uninjured, though with a lot of paperwork in their immediate future.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Create Account

Already have an account? Sign in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Sign in