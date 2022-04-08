Mars Copter Nabs Collier, Sun ’n Fun Off To Great Start and DHL 757 Goes Off Airport the Hard Way

To the surprise of no one, Jet Propulsion Labs and the NASA Helicopter team has been awarded the Collier Trophy for their work on successfully flying a small helicopter, called Ingenuity, from the surface of Mars. The petite chopper was intended as a side experiment that was part of the Mars Rover package but quickly stole the spotlight with its remarkable flights that surpassed the team’s wildest expectations.

Sun ’n Fun got off to a great start in its first truly post-pandemic (or so it seemed) edition, with record pre-sale ticket sales, big crowds and busy exhibition halls with lots of merchandise and money changing hands. The show runs through Sunday.

The National Air and Space Museum got a $25 million gift from Raytheon Technologies. The museum will use the gift to create a permanent exhibition called Living in The Space Age, which will highlight technological developments that hailed from space exploration and the ways that have changed the everyday lives of all of us.

A DHL Boeing 757 went off the runway in San Jose, Costa Rica and broke in half. The plane, which suffered what was said to be a hydraulic failure on takeoff, had returned to land there when the crash took place. The pilots were unhurt in the accident.

Textron Aviation announced upgrades to two of its Beechcraft models, including a surprise max takeoff weight update to the G36 Bonanza that would add 155 pounds to the single’s lifting numbers. The G36 will also get updates to its interior and lighting, enhancements that the Beechcraft G58 Baron will also be sporting. The new models are expected by around Oshkosh time.

A town hall at Sun ’n Fun brought together the heads of three large aviation member organizations to discuss what the future pathway to a 100LL free might look like. Mark Baker (AOPA), Jack Pelton (EAA) and Pete Bunce (GAMA) didn’t pull any punches, discussing the complexity of the task of getting to a widely available drop-in replacement for 100LL and the risk factors that will be involved.

Daher launched the most technologically sophisticated TBM yet, the 960, which will sport a next-gen full-authority digital engine control (FADEC) Pratt & Whitney PT-6 engine. The computer-controlled engine will allow greater fuel efficiency and performance boosts to go along with simplified operation.

Kit aircraft maker ScaleBirds brought a 55% scale P-36 to Sun ’n Fun. The all-metal Sikorsky replica is powered by a Verner seven-cylinder 125-hp radial engine. But offshoots, said to be coming down the line, would include versions resembling the Curtiss P-40, Republic P-47 and other classic birds.

STOL superstar Steve Henry crunched the gear on his Super STOL kitplane during gusty trials at the STOL competition on Day One at Sun ’n Fun. Never one to dwell on misfortune, Henry, who was unhurt in the low-speed incident, hoped to have the plane up and STOL’ing again in a day or two.

Piper Aircraft announced two new brand ambassadors, Carson Calhoun and Piper Hecht, who will share their personal training stories through Piper’s brand network along with four previously named ambassadors. No word on whether Piper’s parent’s prescient pick of prosoponym played a part in the placement.