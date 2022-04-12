Clever Video: Bahamas Workday Time Lapse

Here’s something you probably haven’t seen before. A corporate pilot made a two-minute film out of three-second clips to illustrate his entire workday and posted it on Reddit for others to mull over. The workday, in this case, is a flight to the Bahamas in a Cessna 421 with updated avionics.

The 421 pilot explained that he sees a lot of discussion about quality of life for airline and charter crews, but that he felt Part 91 corporate aviation is underrepresented.

The pilot posted, “…something that I tried to show, that may not be evident right away is that I had to plan my flight to make sure I made it down in time to get through Customs, take a taxi to get to a ferry so that I could get picked up by a golf cart.” He closed with, “There are lots of careers in aviation and I just thought I’d show what mine was like.”

In the video, we see nearly everything, including the ferry ride, the golf cart ride and dinner at the boss’s house after landing.