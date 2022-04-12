Video: DC-3 Landing Crunch

The video opens with the DC-3 rolling out on a dirt runway on a landing attempt, and the tail can be seen going up and down, perhaps a result of the crew applying heavy brakeforce, reverse thrust or a combination of the two. The crew is clearly struggling with the controls, as dramatic elevator and rudder inputs can be seen in the video. Unfortunately, the Gooney Bird leaves the runway to the left, and a wipeout ensues. Thankfully, none of the six people on board were injured. We’re hoping the wounded Gooney will be repaired and returned to service.

As one commenter put it, “That’s painful to watch.”

Did you know? The civil production of the DC-3 numbered only about 607 units, but the combined production of the military variants exceeded 16,000.