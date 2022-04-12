Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Video: DC-3 Landing Crunch

The damage was extensive, but no one was hurt.

By Matt Russell Updated Save Article

The video opens with the DC-3 rolling out on a dirt runway on a landing attempt, and the tail can be seen going up and down, perhaps a result of the crew applying heavy brakeforce, reverse thrust or a combination of the two. The crew is clearly struggling with the controls, as dramatic elevator and rudder inputs can be seen in the video. Unfortunately, the Gooney Bird leaves the runway to the left, and a wipeout ensues. Thankfully, none of the six people on board were injured. We’re hoping the wounded Gooney will be repaired and returned to service.

As one commenter put it, “That’s painful to watch.”

Did you know? The civil production of the DC-3 numbered only about 607 units, but the combined production of the military variants exceeded 16,000.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Create Account

Already have an account? Sign in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Sign in