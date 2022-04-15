Photo Of The Week: Great Salt Lake

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is courtesy of aviation photographer extraordinaire Brent Clark, who grabbed this shot from a window seat as the plane he was riding in was departing from SLC. Clark, a top prize winner in Plane & Pilot’s Your Flying World photo contests, got the shot with the camera he had handy, the one in his Samsung S20 phone.

Clark’s early-morning photograph of a grass parking area in the mist at Sun ’n Fun was the cover of our July 2021 issue. Thanks for sharing another remarkable shot, Brent!