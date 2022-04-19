Behind-the-Scenes Video: Top Gun Producers Taught its Actors to Fly! Plus, a Release Date!

We know, we know already! The upcoming sequel to Top Gun, called Top Gun: Maverick, has been threatening to hit theaters for what seems the better part of a decade! In reality, it’s clearly one of those pandemic-associated release delays, which makes perfect sense. When you spend untold tens of millions of bucks to make a movie, you want people to come see it. We want to!

The biggest news is, they have finally given us real dates. May 18, 2022, in Cannes, and U.S. release on May 28, 2022. We will be there, well, maybe not on the Côte d’Azur, though we wish!

There is other news, of a sort, in that the studio has released an excellent trailer that details the great lengths that it went to make the film as realistic as it possible.

Cruise, who is an accomplished pilot, both fixed- and rotary-winged, designed the informal instruction and did some of the flying himself, though the Air Force supplied the F/A-18s for the next-level familiarity. The actors even had to operate the cameras once they were flying, so they got training in cinematography, too.

Based on the scenes in the trailer, it looks like it all worked great!

