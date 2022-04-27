Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Sonex Unveils Drone Version of Jet

Is it coming to a kit airplane showroom near you? Probably not, but it’s fun to think about.

By Matt Russell

TRACER, Sonex drone version of jet
TRACER, Sonex drone version of jet

You’re looking at a SubSonex jet with not one, but two PBS TJ100 turbojet engines. While an engine was added, the precious seat and canopy for the pilot were [sadly] removed.

It’s called the TRACER and isn’t for us to build—at least not right now—it exists as a proposed UAV remotely piloted aerial vehicle by Wisconsin-based Sonex and its partner of seven years, Navmar Applied Sciences Corporation (NASC).  In the announcement, NASC and Sonex call the TRACER a “low-cost, high-performance UAV designed for speed, versatility, and survivability.” Changes from the single-engine SubSonex JSX-2, which has been on sale as a kit since 2014, include an extra 42 pounds of thrust from the engine, now in duplicate of course, and a resulting top speed estimated around 0.5 Mach or greater than 355 mph.

The engines are mounted from underneath on pylons that protrude from the aft fuselage, and a side view appears to show a small metal “thrust attenuator” like those of the original Cessna 525 CitationJet. The landing gear looks nearly identical to the single-engine SubSonex JSX-2, which has been on sale as a kit since 2014. The TRACER appears slightly more streamlined than the JSX-2, probably because of the absence of a canopy, and we can see extra antennae on the top of the fuselage and an elaborate camera set under the nose.

