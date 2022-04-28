Photo Of The Week: Two Launches

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is from talented photographer Andi Wofford, who captured this long exposure of the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that headed to space from Kennedy Space Center’s Launchpad 39A very early on Wednesday morning. Wofford said the tripod bulb exposure was for four minutes at F22, with an ISO 200 and at 15mm. She clearly planned the image in advance, with the perfect reflection of the launch parabola reflected in what she said was “a mostly still lake.” The crew aboard the Falcon 9 are astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, Samantha Cristoforetti, and Jessica Watkins, and the mission is a rendezvous with the International Space Station. Great shot and thanks for sharing, Andi! (To see more of her photography, head to Andi’s Instagram page, @woffoja)

