Photo of the Week: Oklahoma Mammatus

Dozens of Oklahomans posted pics of bizarre cloud formations to social media as rare and spectacular mammatus formations appeared following a severe storm

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Photo of the Week: Oklahoma Mammatus. Photo by Ravi Karkara

Our Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is one of dozens we found that showcased the spectacular, surreal beauty of mammatus cloud formations in Oklahoma last week. Mammatus clouds are usually formed in the weakening phase of a powerful storm—there were, indeed, tornados that were spawned by this system. As the power of the convection dissipates, the sinking air forms what look to be stretchy pockets filled with heavy material. In a sense, that’s exactly what they are! This remarkable shot of mammatus clouds was posted by Ravi Karkara. Great shot, Ravi!

 

Do you want to see more great aviation photography?  Check out “Nate and Ollie Read World’s Best Aviation Magazine.”

