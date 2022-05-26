Outdoor Get-Together At Air & Space

The Smithsonian’s general aviation-intensive “Innovations in Flight Outdoor Aviation Display” will return this year on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the ramp at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center located at Washington Dulles International Airport. The event is scheduled to include more than 50 vintage, modern and commercial aircraft that will fly in for the day. Free passes are required to visit the display and may be obtained on the museum website.

While the National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall is currently closed for a multi-year, $250 million “transformation,” its annex at Dulles remains in service and contains some of the Smithsonian’s most attractive exhibits, including the Lockheed SR-71A, the Space Shuttle Discovery and Bob Hoover’s Shrike Commander. Visitors to the outdoor display will be welcome to peruse the indoor exhibits of the museum during the event.

Each year, pilots are invited to apply to fly an interesting aircraft to the event, although this year’s deadline for doing so has already passed. United Airlines is a major sponsor of the event and usually provides a large commercial jet for visitors to examine up close, albeit without any threat of the dreaded Fasten Seat Belts sign.