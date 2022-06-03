Achoo At 12 O’Clock Low

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the week is from Reddit user u/HighVelocitySloth, who captured a pollen cloud blowing way down below a plane as it flew along. He wasn’t the only witness. Massachusetts weather authorities said that the clouds were so thick they actually showed up on radar. The phenomenon is not unknown. In springtime, it happens after a dry front blows through, bringing winds and cooler, dry air, shaking the pollen from the trees and sending it airborne and sending allergy sufferers scurrying for their Zyrtec.

