Video: See A Republic P-47 Thunderbolt Go from Crate To Takeoff

Now this is a kit!

By Plane & Pilot

We are used to getting our airplanes either totally ready to fly or totally not, with little in between. This vintage video from World War II shows a Republic P-47 arriving at the front in a crate and being airborne in the blink of an eye and the turn of a wrench. Okay, maybe not that fast, but still! The short film underscores just how critical logistics were to the American armed forces. Fighting on battle fronts a half a world away requires smart planning and a capable supporting cast. In this cool newsreel from yesterday, you get to see both in action!

