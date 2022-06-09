Video: See A Republic P-47 Thunderbolt Go from Crate To Takeoff

We are used to getting our airplanes either totally ready to fly or totally not, with little in between. This vintage video from World War II shows a Republic P-47 arriving at the front in a crate and being airborne in the blink of an eye and the turn of a wrench. Okay, maybe not that fast, but still! The short film underscores just how critical logistics were to the American armed forces. Fighting on battle fronts a half a world away requires smart planning and a capable supporting cast. In this cool newsreel from yesterday, you get to see both in action!