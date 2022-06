This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is courtesy of backcountry mover and shaker Kevin Quinn. An extreme fisheye shot that knocks out the apparatus of the camera mount, the screen-grab photo shows Quinn turning final in his pretty yellow Stearman. The “airport,” he said, is the big green meadow just past the bend in the river. A nicer airport we’ve never seen. And thanks for the share, Kevin!

Want to see more of our Photos of the Week? Check out “Achoo At 12 O’Clock Low.”