FAA Needs Controllers Now

The FAA is going full throttle with their “Be ATC” recruiting campaign, which launched this week. The goal is to recruit the “next generation” of air traffic controllers.

With the hiring last year of 509 new controllers, it brought the total controller workforce in the U.S. to just under 14,000. The FAA is looking to hire an additional 4,800 controllers during the next five years, bringing the total to just under 20,000.

According to the FAA, potential applicants can apply between June 24 thru June 27. Some of the requirements include being no older than 30 years old at time of hire, along with either three years of general work experience or a bachelor’s degree. Pre-employment requirements include a medical examination, drug testing and a security investigation, which includes a background check.

FAA Deputy Administrator, Brandley Mims, stated that, “As aerospace technology continues to grow, we need people to join the FAA to ensure our airspace continues to be the safest in the world.”

Trainees attending the FAA Academy will earn an annual salary of just over $32,000. Upon successful completion of the Academy training and assignment to a facility, the annual salary will jump to just over $41,000. Looking at the U.S. air traffic controller population, the current annual median wage is just over $138,000.