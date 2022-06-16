Mustang At Sunset

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is the grand prize winner from our most recent Plane & Pilot photo contest. Richard King captured this brilliant shot of the North American P-51 “Cripes A’ Mighty” near Red Mountain, Arizona at sunset. King, who started shooting at the age of 12, when he was enthralled by an airshow in his native England. For his winning entry, King received $500, a Sony mirrorless cam, Bose audio sunglasses, a David Clark headset and much more. Find our photo contest winners and finalists online.