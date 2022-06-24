Photo Of The Week: Timeless Cub

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is from our first Your Flying World Photo Contest. We chose it for this week because, amidst an airline world in disarray, the shot evokes a sense of beauty and peace that remains for many of us the driving force behind our love for flying. The gorgeous shot by Robbie Culver is of a Piper J-3 moving fast (as fast as a Cub can, anyways) on the runway, the lens blur perfectly capturing the sense of motion and drama. Thanks again for the great shot, Robbie, and for connecting us with the most beautiful parts of the thing we love.