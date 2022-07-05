Cub Vortices in the Mist

Joe Costanza has been wanting to get this video for some time, and recently when the conditions were perfect on the little grass strip his Cubbie calls home, well, you’ll see for yourself. Aviation photography great Paul Bowen made vortex shots a trademark, but he did it shooting multimillion dollar business jets from the back of a B-25. Here, Joe’s investment in hardware is, let’s just say, significantly less, and instead of peering out the tail end of a Mitchell Bomber, he let the tripod do the work and focused on the flying. The result is a thing of pure beauty. Great stuff, Joe!