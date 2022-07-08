Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Plane & Pilot Magazine

NTSB: Snodgrass Failed to Remove Gust Lock; FAA Admin Nominee Pegged; and Shockwave Jet Truck Fatality

Plus, FAA doles out a billion for airport improvements; a new scale warbird makes first flight; flying farmer and sheriffs nab bad guy; and much more!

By Isabel Goyer, J. Beckett Updated Save Article

As general aviation gears up for what promises to be an epic Oshkosh (July 25-31), the first full week in July was a busy one for aviation. There was big news from the beltway, including the announcement of a new, though previously leaked, FAA Administrator nomination and the awarding of a billion bucks’ worth of grants to airports expanding and modernizing their digs. But there was more, including the first flight of a cool new warbird replica and the NTSB’s report on the tragic accident that claimed a popular aviation figure last year.

